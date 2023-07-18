Iberdrola-controlled Avangrid has agreed to pay $48.9m in fines to the US state of Massachusetts to terminate its contracted 1.2GW Commonwealth Wind project which it claims is no longer financially viable.

Avangrid won the project in the state’s third round in December 2021 and in April last year signed offtake contracts with the state’s major utilities Eversource, National Grid, and Fitchburg Electric & Gas averaging $72/MWh, a new low for the US industry.

Surging inflation and interest rates have since buffeted the industry, pushing the developer to request its power purchase agreements (PPAs) “be terminated because the facility is no longer financeable”, according to the agreement filed by the state Department of Public Utilities (DPU).