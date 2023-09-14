Massachusetts opened its massive round 4 offshore wind tender for up to 3.6GW recently, the largest ever in New England, but this solicitation will only make up lost ground as the state has seen most of its formerly contracted projects cancelled in recent months.

“With this RfP [request for proposals], Massachusetts is continuing on our path to be a global leader in this growing industry,” said governor Maura Healey.

Massachusetts was an early pacesetter in the US sector and by the end of 2021 had 3.2GW