Massachusetts developers may face fines of up to $60m for withdrawing projects but will still likely be allowed to bid into the state's upcoming round 4 offshore wind solicitation, the chair of the legislature's telecommunications, utilities and energy committee said.

Developers seeking to kill projects will pay “to the tune of $48m to $60m… in penalties in order to terminate these contracts,” said legislator Jeffrey Roy of the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

“I understand that developers are fully prepared to pay all of the penalties that the procurement process allows for,” he added, speaking on the podcast Codcast, hosted by the journal CommonWealth.