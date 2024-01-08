Australia’s offshore wind ambitions have been dealt a blow with a government ruling that a port plan key to development off the country’s south coast is “unacceptable” due to its impact on local wildlife – and some projects could face a delay of up to a year as a result, a leading sector player told Recharge.

The Victorian Renewable Energy Terminal Proposal project at Port of Hastings was thought to be best placed to support planned wind farms in the Bass Strait off the coast of Gippsland, which was formally named as the nation’s first offshore wind zone in 2022.