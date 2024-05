The Australian government has handed out a feasibility license to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ 2.2GW Star of the South and five other projects that would be the country’s first offshore wind farms.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) confirmed to Recharge that it is among a group of developers to which the government has handed out the hotly fought-over licenses.

Australian media report that Orsted has also been awarded a feasibility license for its Orsted 1 project.