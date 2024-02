Australia’s climate change and energy department has officially proposed the Bunbury region in the Indian Ocean off Western Australia as offshore wind area.

The 7,674 square kilometre zone has the potential to host 20GW of wind power capacity, the department said while opening consultations that will last until 3 May 2024.

Any wind farms would have to be built at least 20kms from the coast in the area located offshore between Dawesville and Cape Naturaliste, WA.