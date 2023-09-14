The US’ first commercial scale offshore wind array was to celebrate a major achievement this Friday – installation of its first 13MW GE Haliade-X turbine at the lease site facing Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Instead, powerful Hurricane Lee, the fifth major storm in the North Atlantic, derailed this plan with the developer opting to postpone the ribbon-cutting “out of an abundance of caution”, according to Andrew Doba, head of media relations.

Vineyard is a joint venture (JV) between Iberdrola-controlled Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).