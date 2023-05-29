Chinese manufacturer Sany Renewable Energy kitted out what it claims is the world’s highest wind farm as seven of its turbines was installed at a project in Shannan City, Tibet.

The Sany turbines were deployed as part of a 50MW project by China Three Gorges in Zhegu Town, in an area where altitude is up to 5,100 metres and there are only 80 frost-free days a year, said the manufacturer.

The OEM reckons lessons learned from the challenges of the deployment – which included low temperature, air pressure and air density, high wind speed, and problematic transportation and installation – can help push the boundaries of ultra-high altitude wind power.