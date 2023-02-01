Japanese utility JERA has completed the installation of 47 turbines at the 376MW Formosa 2 array, the second utility-scale offshore wind farm poised to enter service in Asian offshore wind pacesetter Taiwan.

Danish peer Orsted late last year was completing its 900MW Greater Changhua 1&2a offshore wind farm after feeding first power to the grid in the spring of 2022.

The two wind farms are from a first 5.5GW wave of projects slated to be operational by 2025 off the island, which has the most advanced offshore wind sector in Asia outside mainland China.