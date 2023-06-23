Siemens Energy boss Christian Bruch defended the €4bn ($.3bn) deal to take full control of Siemens Gamesa as problems piled up at the stricken wind giant.

Shares in Siemens Energy plunged more than 30% in Frankfurt on Friday after it scrapped its profits forecast for the year over a “substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components” and other issues at Siemens Gamesa that are now set to dog the business for years to come.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the announcement was "clearly negative" for Siemens Energy, which is just completing a deal to acquire full control of the wind group by buying the one-third of shares it does not already own.