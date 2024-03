Spain has kicked off a period of a public consultation on proposed new rules for the development and production of offshore wind power, as part of a wider plan to put an initial 3GW of capacity in place by 2030.

The Spanish government had already put in place offshore spatial planning plans for the development of offshore wind after a long period of to-and-fro with stakeholders, and has now signalled that it wants to move quickly to put a new regulatory framework in place.