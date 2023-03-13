When renewable energy analytics specialist Clir started digging into its vast mine of wind turbine operations data, something interesting began to emerge – an apparent gap in performance between Europe and North America, with the former running ahead of the latter.

Clir – which has at its disposal more than 200GW-worth of operating fleet of data spanning more than 25 countries and around a dozen manufacturers – was at pains not to claim definitive conclusions when it shared the headline findings on onshore geared turbines with Recharge, but is convinced something’s going on.