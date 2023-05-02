Risk aversion and lack of understanding mean the US is failing to deploy key transmission technology add-ons that could speed up and slash the cost of the energy transition, according to lobbyists pushing so-called grid enhancing technologies (GETs).

GETs that can maximise use of existing infrastructure and add value to future investments should be included in transmission plans for the US renewables buildout, a new study released this month by the Watt Coalition, which advocates for the industry, contends.

The US will need to nearly triple its transmission system by 2035 to meet the Biden administration’s emissions targets, requiring some 10,100 miles of new high-capacity lines annually, according to National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).