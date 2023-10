The torturously slow granting of transport permits for onshore wind turbines and other bureaucratic hurdles are becoming a bottleneck for Germany’s planned massive wind power expansion that could thwart ambitious targets while costing companies hundreds of millions of euros, the industry warned.

In an onshore wind strategy presented earlier this year, economics and climate minister Robert Habeck said his government aims to roughly triple the country’s wind capacity on land to 160GW by 2035.