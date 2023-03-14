Arcosa on Tuesday announced plans for a new wind tower manufacturing facility in the US state of New Mexico to fill orders valued at $750m that will mostly support projects currently underway in that region.

The Dallas-based company said the plant location is in the central New Mexico city of Belen south of Albuquerque, “strategically located to supply these major projects”.

Production will begin there in mid-2024 and delivery of towers will continue through 2028. The company did not say who placed the orders which are among the largest in the past five years.