Wind tower manufacturer Arcosa booked $800m in first quarter orders, another indication the US onshore market is poised for a potentially strong recovery fueled by federal climate law tax incentives.

“Since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), we have received wind tower orders in excess of $1.1bn that extend into 2028,” CEO Antonio Carrillo said on a recent conference call, adding the Dallas-based company was “optimistic” about the market recovery underway.

While Arcosa anticipates 2023 will be a transition year for its tower business, “the stage is set for a multi-year recovery in 2024 and beyond,” he said, with the supply chain requiring time to ramp up.