The Asia-Pacific region is likely to account for more than half of the 380GW in new wind power capacity at sea to be added in the coming ten years, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said in its latest offshore wind report, while also calling for simpler rules and permitting to realise the massive potential.

The report has identified more than 180GW in expected capacity outside China, with Australia alone accounting for more than 50GW, although the country currently has no turbine in the water.