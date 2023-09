Vestas confirmed another near gigascale offshore order as the global wind turbine giant ended the third quarter well ahead of last year.

The Danish group announced a firm deal for its V236-15.0 MW machines at the 960MW He Dreiht project in the German North Sea, where it had been named preferred supplier in 2021 by developer EnBW.

Vestas will deliver 64 of its largest turbines to the project for installation in 2025.