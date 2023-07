Pattern Energy has chosen two turbine vendors for its 3.5GW SunZia Wind project in the state of New Mexico that represents the US industry’s largest-ever onshore supply deal, Hunter Armistead, CEO of developer Pattern Energy, told Recharge.

“Stay tuned,” he said. “We have arrangements with two turbine suppliers. We haven’t closed them but have them secured right now including the model numbers, pricing, and everything else.”

The turbines will have nameplate capacity in a range of 3.5MW