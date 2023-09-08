The utilities regulator in the western Canadian province of Alberta released the first of its interim rules on renewable energy project development following a pause in project approvals that could jeopardise billions in investment over concerns about the rapid pace of capacity expansion.

The new rules issued by the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) Wednesday expand information requirements related to “agricultural land, viewscapes, reclamation security, and land use planning as part of the regulatory review process.”

Last month the provincial government abruptly paused project approvals until 29 February over concerns expressed by AUC, “municipalities, landowners, and industry players about making sure we have the right policies to support” booming renewable energy development, said Josh Aldrich, press secretary for Nathan Neudorf, minister of Affordability and Utilities for the province.