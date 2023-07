The UK's Octopus Energy said it will lead a $20bn investment spree to spur 12GW of offshore wind projects around the world by 2030.

The investment will be made through Octopus Energy’s generation arm, which already manages some $7.7bn-worth of green energy projects globally, in a push helped by the group's own backers – including former US vice-president Al Gore's Generation Investment Management – and partners such as pension funds.