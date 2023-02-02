Siemens Gamesa has reported a net loss of nearly one billion dollars for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023, amid higher-than-expected warranty and service maintenance costs due to an upward trend in the failure rate of certain components.

“The negative development in our service business underscores that we have much work ahead of us to stabilise our business and return to profitability,” chief executive Jochen Eickholt said.

“However, despite the extremely challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical context in which we find ourselves, we have seen progress in other areas, such as with our Siemens Gamesa 5.X