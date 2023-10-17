New Jersey’s southernmost Cape May County ramped its longstanding opposition to US pacesetter Orsted's 1.1GW Ocean Wind 1 project with a newly announced federal lawsuit.

The county filed suit in Federal District Court for the District of New Jersey against federal offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and other agencies alleging they “abandoned their obligations to protect the environment and Atlantic-coastal marine life in favor of an inappropriate collusion with Big Wind interests”, according to a statement.