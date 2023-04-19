The US Department of Interior (Dol) has finally issued final federal consent necessary for construction start of the 732-mile (1,178km) TransWest Express project that will deliver 3GW of wind energy from Wyoming to California and adjoining states.

The Notice to Proceed (NTP) represents the last step of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) authorisation process that began in 2008 and continued for 15 years under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and now Joe Biden.

About two-thirds of the $3bn project is located on federal lands.