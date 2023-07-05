Southwestern Electric Power (Swepco) has obtained final regulatory approval to buy about 1GW of solar and wind generation capacity for $2.18bn from developer Invenergy that will partly replace fossil capacity and help plug a looming deficit.

Invenergy anticipates the 201MW Diversion wind farm in north Texas will enter full commercial operation in December 2024. The 598MW Wagon Wheel wind facility in north-central Oklahoma and 200MW Mooringsport PV plant in northwestern Louisiana will be fully online in December 2025.

The wind facilities will have a 30-year design life and employ GE Renewable Energy turbines with a 3.4MW