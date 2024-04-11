US advocacy group American Council on Renewable Energy (Acore) and global consultancy DNV headlined two groups that sent letters to US policymakers Thursday urging action on high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission networks to enable cost efficient delivery of offshore wind power.

Acore was joined by 12 other entities including American Clean Power Association (ACP) in urging the Northeast States Collaborative on Interregional Transmission urging it to accept global HVDC standards for offshore wind transmission, a move they argued would enable faster US supply chain development.