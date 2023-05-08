Acciona Energía and its The Blue Circle unit have been awarded a long-term clean energy supply contract (PPA) for five wind projects in Thailand with a combined capacity of 436MW.

The projects were allocated by the country’s energy regulator (ERC) in an auction and will have a staggered development schedule. Construction of the first wind farm is expected to begin in 2024, with the projects gradually being completed between 2026 and 2030.

State-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) will buy all electricity generated by the projects through a 25-year PPA as part of the Thai government's plan to secure up to 30% of renewable energy by 2037.