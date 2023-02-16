Spanish conglomerate Acciona plans to boost its stake in embattled German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex by converting €346.73m ($371.27m) of outstanding debt into company shares, reducing interest payments pressure on the latter.

To approve the transaction, the Nordex management and supervisory boards have called for an extraordinary general meeting on 27 March 2023. The board has proposed increasing the OEM’s share capital by issuing up to 29.26 million new shares that can only be subscribed by Acciona, which currently already holds 40.97%