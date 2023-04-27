The offshore wind sector is in danger of sleepwalking into a project delay and supply chain crunch that will put ambitious 2030 targets out of reach, warned an industry veteran with visibility of development plans globally.

“At the moment everything worldwide is drifting to the right,” said Paul Doherty, founder of Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions, an Ireland-based specialist engineering consultancy that’s active in Europe, Asia and the US, and now EVP engineering at the Venterra group of offshore wind service specialists, of which it is part.