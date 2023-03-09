Nordex confirmed it made a heavy loss after an “extremely challenging” 2022 as the German group joined other European wind turbine makers in battling a storm of market pressures made worse by a cyberattack.

Nordex made an operating loss (Ebitda) of €244m ($257m) last year, widening a €53m deficit in 2021, on sales of €5.7bn that were up €300m on the prior year, it said when announcing preliminary results.

“Product quality and supply chain reliability, a cyber security incident in the first half” and wider macro-economic pressures all played their part, said Nordex, which added that the figures confirmed its earlier guidance.