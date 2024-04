Led by renewable generation and battery storage, cumulative requests by US projects seeking grid interconnection ballooned 29% in 2023 to 2.36TW, highlighting a key energy transition challenge the country faces, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

About 95% of total capacity in interconnection queues at yearend was comprised of solar, (1.08TW), onshore wind (246GW), offshore wind (120GW), standalone storage (503GW), and hybrid storage (299GW).