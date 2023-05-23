German economics and climate minister Robert Habeck has presented a strategy to boost the country’s onshore wind capacity to 160GW by 2035 – through a series of measures from simplified permitting to an acceleration of repowering and a better synchronisation of wind and grid expansion.

The envisaged capacity is nearly three times the cumulative volume of 58.1GW in wind on land reached in Europe’s largest economy at the end of last year.

Habeck said policies already enacted by his government had helped boost the onshore wind uptake by 30% last year, while tendering volumes have soared.