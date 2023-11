Eight European Union countries, plus non-member Norway, have agreed to a collective approach to the planning of offshore wind tenders which should lead to the awarding of almost 100GW by the end of the decade.

Meeting in The Hague in the Netherlands, the participants agreed to coordinate the tendering of around 15GW of offshore wind capacity per year as a means of providing investors with a more predictable longer-term pipeline, addressing one of the key demands from industry.