Claims that Chinese wind turbines could be used to spy on Europe are laughable, according to an Envision Energy vice president, who said that those who feel weak will make “excuses” to avoid competition.

“People always try to create barriers when they feel weak,” Kane Xu, who has helped propel Envision to its status as the leading Chinese exporter of wind turbines and the top seller globally, told Recharge.

“They use different excuses,” said Xu, who also leads Envision’s highly successful India division. “This time it can be this one. Next time it can be something else.”

These can spring from their “knowledge or imagination. You never know exactly.”

China’s wind giants have moved into an expansionary phase, with white-hot domestic competition on pricing forcing them to broaden their horizons to maintain healthy profit margins.

But their sometimes supercheap and increasingly supersized turbines have provoked suspicion in Europe, where some in the wind industry have cited claims of potential dangers to the integrity of data and warned reliance on Chinese technology could be a mistake similar to previous dependency on Russian gas supplies.

Chinese turbines could be a security threat, according to Giles Dickson, the head of industry group WindEurope, if the data their 300-odd sensors gather in Europe is being stored and analysed outside of the continent.

In the US, a plan of Chinese billionaire Sun Guangxin to build a wind farm on land he owned in Texas prompted fears that the turbines could be used to gather military intelligence or tamper with the electricity grid. The proposal was ultimately scuttled last year.

Spying would 'ruin reputation'

“I was laughing,” said Xu, when asked what he made of claims that Chinese turbines could be used to spy on Western powers.

Turbines do have sensors, he said, but these are for measuring wind speed and direction to help the machine generate more power more efficiently.

“The data can stay local and the data can stay in a third country if a client prefers,” he said. “So there’s never been such an issue,” people are just using that as an excuse for not using Chinese turbines.

But could Xu receive a tap on the shoulder from a Chinese official asking to add some other more nefarious monitoring equipment to Envision’s turbines?

The Chinese government has never said “‘Hey, put this microphone in somewhere,’” said Xu. “We’re a purely private company. We have nothing to do with the government.”

Xu also vouched for Chinese competitors, some of which are listed, some of which are state-owned. “I don’t think there’s such a thing as saying, ‘Hey, somebody wants you to put something in your turbine.’ No.”

Doing that would be “ruining their own reputation” immediately, he said. “People are smart. If you do something, or have a backdoor, people will find it and you’re out.”

Nevertheless, to help allay such concerns, Xu said Chinese OEMs must be “more transparent,” explaining how they will collect and store data and welcoming audits “anytime.”

Chinese OEMs are due to Asian culture generally “shy” and avoid “fighting”, said Xu. He added that he encouraged them to participate in more European organisations and forums to help “wipe out concerns if there are genuine people who have been misled” over Chinese turbines.

When companies enter new markets they must “follow their rules and requirements” so there can be “no argument” about compliance he said. “Not only on data security,” he added, but also on ESG, human rights, “you name it… there are so many different things.”

'Political or financial'

If Chinese OEMs can overcome the suspicion and hostility towards their tech, the concern in Europe is that local manufacturers could be blown out of their home market by Chinese turbines being offered at what WindEurope said can be as little as half the price.

Xu said he can “understand” concerns around wanting 'Made in Europe' turbines but claimed this is decision-making based mainly on “political” rather than “financial” considerations.

Developers must he said consider whether they are “willing to pay a large premium” to keep politicians or other stakeholders happy by using locally made turbines.

“How do you prioritise your KPI?” he said. “Is it more on the political or more on the economics?”

The world can stop using Chinese clean tech, he said, but the pace of the energy transition will be many times slower and many times more expensive.

Xu said he would be “extremely disappointed” if people use political reasons to “jeopardise or slow down the fight against global warming.”

“We’re not doing this just for fun,” he said. “We’re doing this for our kids. For their grandchildren.”