Canada advanced its gigascale offshore wind ambitions with a bill that would expand its regulatory regime for oil and gas development to include at-sea renewables.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson introduced the legislation yesterday (30 May) to the federal Parliament in Ottawa to amend the Atlantic Accords, longstanding agreements with the Maritime provinces on the joint management of petroleum resources, to integrate offshore wind.

The Atlantic Accords were signed between the federal government and Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador in the 1980s to govern offshore oil and gas.