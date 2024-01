China plans to ban incinerating or landfilling onshore wind turbines in new proposals set out to boost recycling in the sector as it prepares to confront a deluge of ageing green kit.

Standards published by the National Energy Administration (NEA) prioritise the reuse and recyclability of wind farm equipment.

Wind turbines and solar panels usually last around 20-25 years and many of China’s were installed in the early 2000s.