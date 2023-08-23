Slovak diplomat Maroš Šefčovič is to take over many hydrogen policy brief responsibilities at the European Commission (EC), following the resignation of the EC’s climate chief Frans Timmermans from the role in order to pursue a bid to become the prime minister of the Netherlands.

Šefčovič, currently executive vice president of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight at the EC, is best known in the hydrogen industry for his plan to pursue joint H2 purchasing for the EU, as part of his successful mission earlier this year to jointly purchase fossil gas from international sellers on behalf of European customers following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.