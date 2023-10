Wind turbine manufacturers must end the “price competition spiral” of rushing out bigger models at lower costs to stop a reliability crisis in the industry, according to a new report, whose author says the woes at Siemens Gamesa are indicative of wider issues.

An earlier “boom” in the wind power industry led manufacturers to push through a dizzying array of designs on ever tightening time frames, according to the report published by O&M specialist Onyx Insight.