Nato representatives are invited to discuss the security of offshore wind at an event on 10 April 2024 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius as the Baltic country prepares to announce the winner of its second 700MW offshore wind tender.

“We think that all of the Baltic Sea needs to be the centre of attention of Nato,” Daiva Garbaliauskaitė, deputy energy minister of Lithuania, said at a panel at the WindEurope conference in Bilbao.