Hackers have gained access to a wind farm and the site controller has a “career-changing decision” on whether to shut it down. What should they do? A panel of experts gamed out the implications for the turbines, company and grid in such a scenario.

Most companies in the wind sector do not have a plan in place for responding to such a scenario, said Gunnar Siebert, chief security advisor at management consultant Aon, speaking on a panel at the WindEurope 2024 event in Bilbao.