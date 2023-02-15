The first of Siemens Gamesa’s supersize 108-metre-long blades to be laid-up in its Hull, UK, factory is out of the moulds, the OEM reports, with first use on EDP Renewables-Engie Moray West project on the horizon.

The 570 B108 IntegralBlades, being flown by the turbine maker's SG14-222DD model, will be fabricated for the machines being assembled for the 882MW North Sea development, set to start operation next year.

“Our Hull team has begun production of the first 108-meter-long wind turbine blade! Over the last year, we’ve doubled output at the Hull facility, allowing our team to scale up manufacturing and produce these spectacular blades for the SG14-222DD turbine,” said Siemens Gamesa on Twitter.

The 60-turbine Moray West delivery will be the first serial installation of Siemens Gamesa’s 14MW machine, for which the OEM already has a pipeline of 14GW of firm orders and preferred supplier deals.

A first prototype of the turbine was installed in 2021 in Denmark and last October at the Osterild test centre in Denmarkproduced 359MWh in a 24-hour period, claiming a record for power output.