Siemens Gamesa sold wind turbines that ‘had not been sufficiently tested’ as it tried to get new products to the market too quickly, CEO Jochen Eickholt admitted, while the head of parent Siemens Energy, Christian Bruch, added that the manufacturer as part of an upcoming strategic review will place ‘stability and profitability before growth’.

The mea culpa came as Siemens Energy posted a net loss of €2.9bn ($3.18bn) in the first three quarters of its financial year that ended in June – mainly caused by a €2.56bn