Floating wind technology start-up Gazelle Wind Power (GWP) has unveiled an “enhanced design” of its innovative lightweight steel semisubmersible concept, with plans to have a flagship in the water off Portugal by 2025.

The new “third generation” Gazelle platform, which for a 15MW turbine would measure 74 metres across and tip the scales at 2,700 tonnes – roughly the weight of the semisubs today topped with 8.5MW machines on the 25MW WindFloat Atlanticproject, has been engineering with eye on “cost, supply chain bottlenecks, and sustainability”.