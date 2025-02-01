Norwegian offshore engineering outfit Odfjell Oceanwind has launched a giant 15MW floating wind design with the turbine tower eye-catchingly positioned in the centre of the platform – rather than over one of the three columns – that it believes will be a give a boost to development of future gigascale arrays in Europe’s northern seas.

The company, which has received so-called basic design approval (BDA) from DNV for a 12MW concept dubbed Deepsea Semi, sees the newly unveiled Deepsea Star “making floating wind relevant for larger utility scale wind parks and… a significant contribution to lowering the LCOE [levellised cost of energy] in the coming years”.