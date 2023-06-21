The US solar industry in the first quarter installed a record 6.1GW of capacity on a direct-current basis including a new 3.8GW high for utility-scale as supply chain challenges eased, enabling completion of some delayed projects, according to a new report by Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“The US solar industry is slowly starting to see supply chain relief,” said Michelle Davis, head of global solar at WoodMac and lead author of the report, US Solar Market Insight, Q2 2023.