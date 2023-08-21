A German consortium has proposed a new €2bn solar supply chain that, if approved, would represent a boost to an EU renewables manufacturing sector that has been squeezed by the US and China.

Hanover-based inverters and solar modules distributor Wattkraft Systems, manufacturer Heckert Solar and solar glass supplier Interfloat Corporation have submitted a proposal for the project to the German government, Heckert confirmed to Recharge following media reports.

Germany had earlier this year asked interested companies to submit so-called ‘expressions of interest’ related to subsidies for building or expanding solar manufacturing capacities.