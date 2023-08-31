Recurrent Energy has secured $112m in project financing for its 160MW North Fork array in Oklahoma, more nameplate solar capacity than the US state has now amid an early push to diversify power generation beyond wind and fossil fuels.

Oklahoma, the number three wind state by operational capacity behind Texas and Iowa, ranked 45th in solar with 128MW on 1 April this year, according to Solar Energy Industries Association, a national trade group.

Solar provides less than half of one percent of the state’s electricity versus about 43% for wind and 46% coming from thermal generators.