Denmark’s Cadeler is not expecting any hitches from competition authorities as it drives through its takeover of industry peer Eneti in a deal intended to merge two complimentary fleets of offshore wind installation vessels.

BW Group-backed Cadeler’s chief executive Mikkel Gleerup was asked on a conference call about any potential headwinds from regulators, particularly in the UK, which has been a stricter jurisdiction than elsewhere in recent times.

“No, we have not,” he said. “We are working as per our plan.