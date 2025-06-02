This is a time for brave wind CEOs. The world depends on you

Ole Petter PedersenPublisher and Editor in chief of RechargeFollow meOpinionThis is a time for brave wind CEOs. The world depends on youWhat do you want to be remembered for? That you ran away when the going got tough, or you found the solutions the world desperately needs?Iberdrola's executive chairman Ignacio Sánchez Galán and the Statkraft CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal are among the renewable power producers that need to speed up their wind capacity. BP's CEO Murray Auchincloss opted to run away from the challenge.Photo: Iberdrola / Bjørg Davidsen, Europower / BP