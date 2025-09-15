Judgment day for Norway: Elections secured short-term offshore wind continuity – but failed lease round will threathen targets

Jordan May and Ivar SlengesolMay is a senior analyst for Nordics & British Isles. Slengesol is VP head of research, TGS | 4COpinionJudgment day for Norway: Elections secured short-term offshore wind continuity – but failed lease round will threathen targetsIf Utsira Nord does not receive a minimum of two qualified applicants, the lease round will be cancelled or sent back to the drawing board. A failed lease round could be threatening to the Gahr Støre government’s targets, due to the negative market signal during a key timeframe of Norway’s energy transition, according to Ivar Slengesol and Jordan May.Photo: Montage